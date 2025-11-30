Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,358,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 49.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Jabil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,487.63. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total transaction of $785,441.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,326.24. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.