West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 149.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.