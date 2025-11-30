PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $163.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.