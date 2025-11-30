MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 136.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,082.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,184.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,349.84.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

