Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Financial Freedom LLC’s Largest Position

Financial Freedom LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 7.7% of Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $1,236,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $619.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

