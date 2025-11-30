Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10,941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,395 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 183,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $128.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.63 per share, with a total value of $438,150.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,388.36. This trade represents a 17.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $630,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 202,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,832,965. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.