Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,070 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $181.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.Vertiv’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $210.00 price target on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.