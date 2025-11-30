Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Sabra R. Purtill acquired 450 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,077.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,219.65. This represents a 51.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,872.86. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $225.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.44%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

