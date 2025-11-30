J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,457,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,932,118,000 after acquiring an additional 993,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,657,193,000 after purchasing an additional 325,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,257,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,193,618,000 after purchasing an additional 595,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CMG opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild Redb raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

