Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Position Lessened by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $616,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 113.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after buying an additional 1,995,491 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 362.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,705,000 after buying an additional 922,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 846,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE ZTS opened at $128.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.