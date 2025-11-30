Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,631 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,074,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,003,000 after purchasing an additional 147,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 390,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

