Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Stock Holdings Increased by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

