VestGen Advisors LLC Purchases 6,999 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after buying an additional 173,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after acquiring an additional 185,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 635,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,331,000 after purchasing an additional 98,438 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,777,000 after purchasing an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.24.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

