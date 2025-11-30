VestGen Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

VestGen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $120.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

