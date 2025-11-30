VestGen Advisors LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

VestGen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,939,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after purchasing an additional 445,817 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 560,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 284,745 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.