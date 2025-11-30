AmeraMex International (AMMX) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Risk & Volatility

AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmeraMex International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $14.97 million -$1.16 million -8.10 AmeraMex International Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 6.07

AmeraMex International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International. AmeraMex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International -10.14% -57.15% -7.59% AmeraMex International Competitors -16.93% 1.60% -0.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares AmeraMex International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AmeraMex International rivals beat AmeraMex International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

