Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Shares Bought by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 297,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $34.58 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

