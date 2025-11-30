VestGen Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

VestGen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 88.7% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total value of $5,910,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,023,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,294,321.28. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $540.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $469.24 and a 52-week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

