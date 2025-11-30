VestGen Advisors LLC Buys 13,437 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 228,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 47.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $850,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BROS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

NYSE:BROS opened at $58.69 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.56.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,800,291. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

