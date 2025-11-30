VestGen Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 365,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 176,945 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,781,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 309,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 117,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 213.4% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.
