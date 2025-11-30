Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $478,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 11,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.18 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.91 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

