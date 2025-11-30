Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,152 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mattel were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mattel by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 409.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mattel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

