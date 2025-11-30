Head-To-Head Survey: Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Starbucks and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 2 11 15 1 2.52 Portillo’s 1 7 4 0 2.25

Starbucks presently has a consensus price target of $101.44, indicating a potential upside of 16.54%. Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 86.96%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Starbucks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Starbucks has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.3% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starbucks and Portillo’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $37.18 billion 2.66 $3.76 billion $1.64 53.07 Portillo’s $710.55 million 0.55 $29.52 million $0.36 14.53

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starbucks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 4.99% -31.84% 7.46% Portillo’s 3.35% 4.99% 1.59%

Summary

Starbucks beats Portillo’s on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc. owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms. Portillo’s Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

