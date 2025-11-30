Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $53.72 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $53,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

NYSE:EOG opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

