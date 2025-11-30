Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,400 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up about 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $99,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. The company has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 48,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $6,798,493.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,881,930.19. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $48,761,477.28. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,970,272 shares of company stock valued at $505,742,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

