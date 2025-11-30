Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.69.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $216.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.41. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $3,032,030.19. Following the sale, the director owned 47,267 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,686.27. This represents a 24.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $521,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,516.56. This represents a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $23,843,196. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

