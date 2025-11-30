XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 8,358 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

