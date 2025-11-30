Leuthold Group LLC Has $9.88 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises 1.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 74.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 404.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,492.54. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,538. The trade was a 14.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,950. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

