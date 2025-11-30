Schroder Investment Management Group Has $95.08 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193,216 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,955 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $95,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,644,018 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 951,318 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 94,767 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.6% during the second quarter. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co now owns 1,392,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after buying an additional 208,249 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 60.6% in the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 9,522,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $412,808,000 after buying an additional 3,593,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

