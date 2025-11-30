NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,019,000 after acquiring an additional 115,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 831,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,509,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

NJR stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.67.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The firm had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

