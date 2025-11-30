Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $31.36 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $436.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGO. Bank of America increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $25.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.