Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enpro were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in Enpro by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Enpro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Enpro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Stock Down 0.2%

NPO opened at $222.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.48 and its 200 day moving average is $210.77. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $248.88.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.06. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business had revenue of $286.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

