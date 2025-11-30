Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $109,114,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 508,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $85,786,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,538.37. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Danske cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $222.80.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $268.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.81 and a 200 day moving average of $225.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $280.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

