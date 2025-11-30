Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 8,039 TriMas Corporation $TRS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at $351,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on TriMas from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriMas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

TriMas Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $34.07 on Friday. TriMas Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $269.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 2,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,653 shares in the company, valued at $555,363.38. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

