Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,666 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $73,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,258,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Shares of KEYS opened at $197.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $201.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

