New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $49.02 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,877 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $49,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,414,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,861,845,000 after purchasing an additional 493,583 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,833,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,021,000 after buying an additional 408,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,502,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,523,000 after buying an additional 115,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,830,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,956,000 after acquiring an additional 359,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,005,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,457,000 after acquiring an additional 144,986 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $108.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 3.5%

ACGL opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.