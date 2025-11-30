Trustmark Bank Trust Department Trims Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Trustmark Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,850,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 726,850 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,210,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,697,000 after purchasing an additional 712,653 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after purchasing an additional 536,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,096,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

