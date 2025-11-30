Trustmark Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Trustmark Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $143.56 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $143.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

