Trustmark Bank Trust Department Purchases 4,507 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $86.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $69.19 and a one year high of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

