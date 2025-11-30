Toronado Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Riskified Ltd. $RSKD

Toronado Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,388 shares during the period. Riskified accounts for 1.0% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 21.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 24.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 410,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Riskified by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $796.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Riskified from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

