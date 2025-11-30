Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Sold by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 940,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,743,000 after buying an additional 74,934 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,610,000 after buying an additional 51,274 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $299,360,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,880. This represents a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $221,245.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,425.92. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

