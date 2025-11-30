Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Trustmark Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,140 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

