Comparing Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KORE Group and Snowflake, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Snowflake 3 3 34 2 2.83

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. Snowflake has a consensus price target of $268.22, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Snowflake’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than KORE Group.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

KORE Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snowflake has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KORE Group and Snowflake”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $286.09 million 0.25 -$146.08 million ($3.58) -1.15 Snowflake $3.63 billion 23.45 -$1.29 billion ($4.15) -60.47

KORE Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Snowflake shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -24.51% N/A -15.92% Snowflake -33.53% -42.98% -13.74%

Summary

Snowflake beats KORE Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.