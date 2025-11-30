Trustmark Bank Trust Department Acquires 34,344 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 74.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Sony by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Cfra Research raised Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sony Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

