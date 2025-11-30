Elastic N.V. $ESTC is Toronado Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up 9.2% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Elastic by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 108.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $280,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.04. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The business had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $463,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,291.24. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $453,934.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 167,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,634.08. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

