West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 22,917 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,793 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,917 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 6,142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,341 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

MFG opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

