West Family Investments Inc. Invests $434,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:PH opened at $861.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $783.98 and its 200-day moving average is $736.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $869.36. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.