Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Stablepoint Partners LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,390,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Valero Energy by 101.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 156,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

