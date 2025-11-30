Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,991 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 433.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Arete Research raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on eBay in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,100. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

