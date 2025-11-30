Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $969,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $112.07 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

